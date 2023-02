Susan Allyn Safford (“Susie”) died on Saturday morning, Feb. 11, 2023, at her home in West Tisbury. She was the wife of Anthony G. Omer, mother of Sarah Safford Omer, and stepmother of Alexandra Locke Glover.

There will be a memorial on her birthday, June 10, on the Vineyard, at a time and place to be announced. A complete obituary will follow in a later edition of this paper. Visit chapmanfuneral.com for online condolences and information.