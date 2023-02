Tucker Clifford Pierce

Rebecca and Taylor Pierce of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Tucker Clifford Pierce, born on Feb. 6, 2023, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Tucker weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

Porter Rae Sharp

Rebecca and Heather Sharp of West Tisbury announce the birth of a daughter, Porter Rae Sharp, on Feb. 10, 2023, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Porter weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces.