Cribbage Club results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday with 24 members at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown to play our favorite pastime. The results are as follows:

First, Tricia Bergeron with a 11/5 +56 card

Second, Ron Ferreira with a 10/5 +47 card

Third, Jack Silvia with a 10/5 +28 card

Fourth, Richard Combra with a 10/5 +14 card

Fifth, Roy Scheffer with a 10/4 +119 card

There were a total of 14 skunks (a game lost by more than 31 points). There were only two 24-point hands, one each by Kathy Kinsman and Jack Silvia. We play every Wednesday, come and try your luck. If you play cribbage and you know you love it, come on down and play with us. We play six games against six different people. We have food to share at 5:30 pm. We start playing at 6 pm sharp.