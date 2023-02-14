Edgartown: Alpaca Walk and Talk, Community Supper, school fun run, and winter balance

Do you have flowers popping up already? We do. And I hope they are right and spring is right around the corner. I can’t believe how many are popping up around the yard and in planters. They don’t understand all this warm weather either. Punxsatawney Phil forecasted six more weeks of winter and we are already two weeks into that time so there is hope. I know that climate change is bad but I sure enjoy a mild winter. And the sunshine we had on Friday and Saturday filled my little summer girl heart.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Kristen Jenkinson on Feb. 12, Jil Matrisciano on Feb. 15, Erik Bruguiere Feb. 16, and Caroline Moffet and Jerry Fritz on Feb. 17.

My nieces, Abby and Gwen Gardner have been having all sorts of adventures while Gwen has been visiting. Abby is the manager at the Hob Knob Inn and has a light work schedule this time of year so they’ve been doing everything there is to do in January and February on MV. Surprisingly they have found a lot. This weekend they went on the Alpaca Walk and Talk at Island Alpaca and had a great time. I keep saying I’m going to do it and haven’t yet, but I think it’s time. The Walk and Talks are scheduled most days at 11 am. The cost is $30, with an additional $20 fee if sharing the walk with another person. Pre-registration is suggested but walk-ins are welcome if space is available. Call 508-693-5554 for details and scheduling.

St. Andrew’s Church is offering an in person sit-down Community Supper at 5:30 pm each Monday night through March. All are welcome. Enjoy good food and good company and fellowship.

Thank you to all who ventured out to the P.A. Club last Friday night to support the Edgartown School 8th grade trip to New York and Philadelphia. The advisors have a huge job this year, as this year’s 8th grade is exceptionally large, with 60 or so kids instead of the usual 40 or so in years past. That’s a lot of extra money to try and raise this year.

Friday morning the Edgartown School will be having our monthly fun run this week, so be on the lookout for 400 kids and staff (probably wearing red for Valentine’s Day) and running around the block around 8:30 Friday morning.

With the 100th day of school already under our belts, it can only be school vacation season. The last day of school before break is Feb. 24. This is the vacation when the Island seems to lift out of the water a bit because so many people venture to exotic and fun places to relax a bit. I hope people have some fun things planned and that you will share stories after your vacations.

The Winter Balance: An Ayurvedic Approach to the Season workshop at the Farm Institute that was scheduled for Feb. 4 has been rescheduled for Feb. 18. This class includes an introduction to Ayurveda and the season; a dietary overview; a cooking demonstration; take-home churna/salt; sit-down meal; lifestyle overview; dinacharya (daily routine), and a take-home plan. Pre-registration is required — send an email to lbrown@thetrustees.org or call 508-627-7007. The cost is $80 for members and $100 for non-members.

That’s it. That’s all I’ve got. This is a tough time of year to dig up news. I hope you all have a wonderful week ahead.

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Gail Gardner, ggardnermv@gmail.com.