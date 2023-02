1 of 10

A popular Oak Bluffs eatery on Circuit Avenue, Linda Jean’s, opened Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Lisa and Winston Christie took over the breakfast, lunch, and dinner restaurant from long-time owner, Marc Hanover, who ran the establishment for nearly five decades.

The Christie’s are the owners of Winston’s Kitchen, another restaurant in Oak Bluffs.

A crowd gathered Tuesday at Linda Jean’s for breakfast.