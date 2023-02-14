Sunday night special

I wonder how many other people out there get a real kick out of using up all the “stuff” in the fridge. The last three mushrooms, a third of a bag of green beans, that lonesome garlic clove that sits all by itself near the potatoes and winter squash.

A few weeks ago, I bought a rotisserie chicken from Stop & Shop, just because I figured it was cheaper and easier than roasting one myself. I let the menfolk carve it up, and they left what I thought was a considerable amount that I could use for something else, so I stopped myself from tossing it out.

We usually use gluten-free stuff when we can, because my youngest son has a sensitivity. (So does my daughter, but she’s up in Boston, and I don’t have to cook for her as often.) I always have gluten-free tortillas on hand for those times when I don’t feel like cooking after work — which is a lot lately.

Anyway, I pulled all the extra meat off the chicken, put it in a bowl with a little barbecue sauce, and mixed it. Then I took some gluten-free tortillas out of the fridge and spread some more sauce on those, lightly though. I cut up some red onion into thin slices and broke them apart and grabbed some shredded cheddar from the fridge. You can see where I’m going with this. I put the chicken on top of the tortilla first, followed by the onion and then a half-handful of the cheese. I baked them at 350° for almost 15 minutes, until the cheese melted very well but before it was too brown. After they cooled for a few minutes, I cut them into wedges and served them up for a Sunday night dinner.

You know you have a hit on your hands when everyone asks, “Is there more?” So this easy little dish made from “stuff” I had on hand was a success. Try it at your house after the chicken has been carved, but before it becomes a tasty stock for later.