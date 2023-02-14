Susan H. Markwica, 70, died peacefully on Wednesday morning, Feb. 8, 2023. She was recently predeceased by her partner, Frank M. Markwica, in December 2022. She is survived by her daughter, Anna Markwica Owen, and son-in-law, Dominic Owen.

Her funeral service will be held at a later date, and a complete obituary will appear in a later edition of this paper.

Memorial donations can be made to the Center for Sarcoma and Connective Tissue Oncology at Mass General Hospital, online at giving.massgeneral.org/donate. Visit chapmanfuneral.com for online guestbook and information.