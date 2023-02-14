Tisbury: Driver’s license, book group, sustainable mending, and winter fun at M.V. Playhouse

Heard on Main Street: Opportunities are never lost; someone will take the ones you miss.

I finally made the critical appointment with the Registry of Motor Vehicles on-Island for a new driver’s license. I’m not going for the special one that they make so much harder to get. But don’t need that either. But even for this simple renewal, I was told that I will need a special number as well as my birth certificate.

I don’t think I’ve needed my birth certificate since I was in school — and I’m not admitting how many decades ago that was. I wasn’t even certain where the paper might be. That was a little concerning, because I wasn’t born in my hometown. At that time my mother had to go into the hospital early in another town, where her doctor lived. So while I know the name of the town, it worried me a bit. How do you explain things like that to someone you hope will make it work for you?

However, I did find the paper. That was a relief. Now I just hope it all comes out well. I did actually try last year when there was a month or two before the deadline of when you had to get the new, fancy one. Then I wasn’t allowed to do it early, but fortunately the powers that be also moved the deadline since then.

Do you like to read? Everyone is invited to enjoy the monthly Vineyard Haven Library Book Group and the lively discussion, online or in person, on the third Thursday, that’s today, at 2 pm. The book selections are available as e-books as well as in print. The books include current fiction and the occasional memoir or nonfiction. This month’s discussion is about “The Swimmers,” by Julie Otsuko. Just come on Thursday, Feb. 16, or email Ruth for Zoom access, that’s rkonigsberg@clamsnet.org.

You can help keep clothes out of the waste stream by mending them. Mending for Sustainability begins Saturday, Feb. 18, at 10:30 am, and meets every third Saturday. Join the monthly mending club, extend the life of your favorite jeans, get more seasons from that sweater, and make sure your clothes don’t clog the landfill. Mending and sewing supplies will be available, as will how-to books. Just show up at the Edgartown library to do this.

Did you know that Winter Fun for adult members of the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse begins in March? You can register to become a member online at mvplayhouse.org, plus the cost for each class is $10. The four-week sessions of Winter into Spring run from March 7 to 30. On Tuesdays from 7 to 8:30 pm, the topic is Acting 101 — Improv; Wednesdays is Find Your Voice. On Thursdays from 5 to 6:30 pm is Acting 101 — Creating Characters; 7 to 8:30 pm is Sing, Sing, Sing. Call 508-696-6300 for more.

Monday Night Movies are still only $5, cash at the door. Next Monday is “Sounder,” and “Grease” will be shown Monday, Feb. 27, at the M.V. Playhouse.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out today to Izzy Wajda. Carrie Tankard parties on Saturday. Peter Palches takes the cake on Sunday. Happy birthday to Tom Robinson and Benjamin Davey and artist Laura Artru on Monday.

And I will still toast our first President on Wednesday. Did you know his campaign for election was primarily providing kegs of liquor for the men, because that was the best way to get the votes in those days?

Heard on Main Street: Sometimes all a person needs is a hand to hold and a heart to understand.

