Vineyard dentist receives high honors

Edgartown periodontist David Samuels was recently honored with the John Golden Award, one of New England’s most prestigious recognitions given at Yankee Dental Congress for his dedication to organized dentistry, according to a press release.

Samuels received both his DMD and graduate certificate in Periodontics from Tufts University School of Dental Medicine. He served on and chaired several committees and councils within the Merrimack Valley District of the Massachusetts Dental Society (MDS) before becoming chair of the district. He was an MDS Trustee from 2000 through 2007 when he was elected vice president, and eventually president in 2009 through 2010. His outreach on inclusion and legislative advocacy within the state and on Capitol Hill brought him distinction and numerous awards from the American Dental Association and other organizations. He has held several elected and appointed public offices, including chair of the Board of Registration in Dentistry for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Samuels has volunteered at Yankee Dental Congress each year since 1987, has chaired virtually every committee, and was the general chair in 2008, spending several years overseeing the move from the Hynes to the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. For the last 35 years he has split his time between his offices in Andover, Bermuda, and Martha’s Vineyard, and currently limits his practice to periodontics and implant surgery on the Vineyard.