Margaret C. Chambers

Margaret Christine Freitas Chambers of Edgartown died on Oct. 21, 2022, at Tobey Hospital in Wareham. She was 72.

She was born June 15, 1950, in Oak Bluffs, the daughter of Lewis R. Freitas and Esther R. (Olsen) Freitas.

She is remembered as a selfless person, always putting others first. She was a loving mother and grandmother, and will be greatly missed.

She was a volunteer EMT, a home health aide for Visiting Nurses, and a CNA at MVH.

Margaret lost her brother, Lewis J. Freitas; her son, Ronald K. Chambers Jr.; and her grandson, Robert C. Chambers. She is survived by two daughters, Margaret R. Chambers of Edgartown, and Christine C. Clayburn of New York, and her two sons, Christopher R. Chambers Sr. of Edgartown, and James L. Chambers of Vineyard Haven. She leaves behind eight grandchildren, Katelyn M. Tankersley of Edgartown, and Christopher R. Chambers Jr. of Vineyard Haven; Stephen Clayburn, Sarah Clayburn, and Jacob Clayburn, all of New York; and Shelby Chambers, Jaime Chambers, and Ronald K. Chambers III, all of Alaska. She also is survived by a sister, Diane P. Freitas, and a niece, Erica Kirby.

A graveside service was held on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Oak Grove Cemetery in Vineyard Haven.

Memorial donations may be made to the Good Shepherd Parish Food Pantry, P.O. Box 1058, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.