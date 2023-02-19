Michael J. Flynn, 64, of West Tisbury, died peacefully on Wednesday morning, Feb. 15, 2023, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

He was the brother of Karen Flynn and Jacqueline Flynn-Morgan, and uncle to Mary Morgan.

His funeral service will be held at a later date, and a complete obituary will appear in a later edition of this paper.

Donations in his memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023, or online at diabetes.org.

