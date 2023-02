On Saturday, Feb. 25, at 3 pm, head over to the West Tisbury library for an in-person screening of the documentary “Imagine the Sound.” Discussion and Q and A to follow, hosted by MVY Radio’s Dave Kish. The film is an examination, shown through both interviews and performances, of the avant-garde free jazz movement that reigned during the 1960s. For more event information, visit westtisburylibrary.org, call 508-693-3366, or email wt_mail@clamsnet.org.