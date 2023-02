Spend an hour forest bathing on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 9 am, at Polly Hill Arboretum. Shinrin-yoku, a Japanese practice of relaxation in nature, has been shown to improve immune response, mental performance, and creativity. Enjoy an easy, mindful walk through beautiful arboretum trees in a special environment. It is located at 795 State Road in West Tisbury. Registration is required; sign up at bit.ly/forest-bathing-2023. For more information, visit pollyhillarboretum.org or call 508-693-9426.