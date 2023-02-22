Michael Patrick Gately III

Olivia Roberta Gately and Michael Patrick Gately of West Tisbury announce the birth of a son, Michael Patrick Gately III, on Feb. 8, 2023, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Michael weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces.

Nico Yuen Pisano

Annie Pisano and Luke Pisano of Oak Bluffs and Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a son, Nico Yuen Pisano, on Feb. 10, 2023, at the Newport Hospital in Newport, R.I. Nico weighed 7 pounds.

Wesley Russell Ledden

Tara Ledden and William Ledden of Tisbury announce the birth of a son, Wesley Russell Ledden, on Feb. 13, 2023, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Wesley weighed 7 pounds, 8.5 ounces.

Josue Oliveira

Rafaela Oliveira and Luelbert Oliveira of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a son, Josue Oliveira, on Feb. 17, 2023, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

Cora Michael O’Donoghue

Emily O’Donoghue and Michael O’Donoghue of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Cora Michael O’Donoghue, on Feb. 18, 2023, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Cora weighed 8 pounds, 3.6 ounces.