CLAMS network switches software

The Vineyard Haven library and the CLAMS library network will be switching to a new software system on Monday, Feb. 27, according to a press release.

This change will feature a new online catalog that library patrons will use to search for books and other items, place hold requests, and renew items online, the release states. CLAMS libraries have selected a new user-friendly catalog, Aspen Discovery, designed to make it easier to find and borrow material from the library. Aspen Discovery allows for features like predictive search text, curated lists, and personalized recommendations.

During the data migration on Friday, Feb. 24 through Sunday, Feb. 26, library users will be temporarily unable to renew or request items through the CLAMS catalog or Commonwealth Catalog, check out items in associated applications, or access other digital library resources.

The Library will be closed for the day on Sunday, Feb. 26, and will not be checking in materials during the migration, but no late fees will accrue on items returned during migration.

The new catalog system goes live on Monday, Feb. 27. User passwords will shift to the last four digits of the number on each individual CLAMS account.

Folks with questions about migration or how to access their library account can contact the library at 508-696-4210, or email vhpl_mail@clamsnet.org.