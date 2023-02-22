Cribbage Club results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday at 6 pm to play our favorite game. We had 20 players, and the results are as follows:

First, Jack Silvia with a 12/5 +105 card

Second, Dick Kelly with an 11/5 +108 card

Third, Juli Vanderhoop with a 9/4 +33 card

Fourth, Bill Russell with an 8/4 +47 card

Fifth, Tricia Bergeron with an 8/4 +24 card

Eight people had 24-point hands. There were a total of six skunks, a game won by more than 31 points.

If you would like to check us out, please come on by the American Legion Hall in Edgartown on any Wednesday and join us. We start at 6 pm sharp. We always have food to share. We play six games against six different opponents!