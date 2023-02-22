Oak Bluffs: School vacation week, P.A. Club, Dine-to-Donate, and Senior Center

“There is always in February some one day, at least, when one smells the yet distant, but surely coming summer.” –Gertrude Jekyll

I walked barefoot on State Beach last Thursday! And I saw two young ladies dive into the water, but my feet touching the edge of the salt water was enough for me. I did smell summer!

Gertrude Jekyll was a famous British gardener from the early 20th century. Gardeners are always closely in touch with the quirks of nature. But it didn’t take an expert to know that we have had a very warm February, and it’s been confusing for the trees and shrubs. It will be interesting to see what happens with these overly excited plants.

School vacation is next week, Feb. 27 to March 3. We wish our teachers, administrators, and building staff a restful break.

The Island usually gets quiet over vacation week; lots of Islanders escape to tropical shores or snowy mountains. Safe travels to all, send the rest of us photos of palm trees or ski slopes. The great thing about living here is that you’re always happy to come home!

Parents, you’re not alone! The library will be open over school vacation week, with activities like the “Monster” characters scavenger hunt going on all week, with clues and prizes. On Tuesday, the 28th, there will be a family movie, “100% Wolf,” for free at 2 pm. Curbside Crafts is Wednesday, Teen Time is Thursday, both from 2:30 to 3:30 pm. Cooking with Brent is on Tuesday the 28th, with Spring Rolls on the menu. Oscars at the Library presents “Top Gun: Maverick” on Saturday, Feb. 25.

The next Paint Night at the Barn is March 4. I might have mentioned that this is fun! Pre-register now at hburbidge@clamsnet.org, or call 508-693-9433.

Congratulations to Trish Bergeron on her retirement from MVH after 47 years! We are going to miss her in the emergency room, but she is going to have more time for herself and family, her P.A. Club family, maybe more cribbage, and more travel! Wishing you the best, Trish!

We lost an Island light when Susie Safford passed away on Feb. 11. Susie was a gifted writer, and she was the driving force behind this newspaper for more than 30 years. She was beloved by her family and her many, many friends. She will be sorely missed.

The P.A. Club will be closed from Feb. 27 until March 8, while they refinish the floors at the club. Mo’s Lunch will also take a break during that time. The good news is that Linda Jean’s is open! Under the ownership of Lisa and Winston Christie, the doors opened on Feb. 14 to a waiting crowd. LJ’s will be open every day from 7 am to 9 pm, and the menu looks fantastic. Winston’s on the harbor will also still be open for your favorite takeout sandwiches and dinners.

Dine-to-Donate at Offshore Ale this Tuesday, February 21 to support Island Grown Initiative. All you have to do is go enjoy some food and drink at our favorite Oak Bluffs brew pub, and 20% of your payment for food will go to IGI. You need the coupon, which you can download from Facebook or igimv.org – they’ll probably even help you do that there. We all know the wonderful and important programs of IGI, like the Food Pantry and Island Wide composting. This is an easy way to support the community.

Our Senior Center is continuing great exercise classes on Zoom, with Bill White on Thursdays, Floyd Lifton on Fridays, and Patience Campbell and Marilyn Miller on Mondays. See all the info and Zoom links on the COA’s newsletter, which you can find by searching the COA on the town website (oakbluffsma.gov). Or just call Rose, she needs to hear your voice: 508-693-4509.

If you are a senior in need of fuel assistance, you must — you guessed it — call Rose! Fuel assistance is available for Island residents 60 and over.

Carolyn O’Daly wrote to answer my question about celebrating a leap year birthday. Her mom was a leap year baby (born on Feb. 29), and she loved it because on non-leap years, she had TWO celebrations — one on the 28th and one on the 1st of March. Perfect!

Happy birthday to Susie’s daughter and Clementine’s mom, Sarah Omer, on Feb. 23. She shares the day with Jeannie Wright and Gloria Wong. My daughter-in-law, Natalie Feliciano, celebrates on the 25th. We celebrate our Pilates queen, Judy Kranz, on the 28th, along with Sue Jade Fleming and the infamous Meehan twins: Jackie (Millard) and Kurstin (Moore).

If you have any Oak Bluffs Town Column suggestions, email Joanne Lambert, joannelamber@gmail.com.