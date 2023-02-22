Poet’s Corner

BEAUTY

By Fan Ogilvie

What do you do?

Spend the day

Looking at it?

Shopping for it

Receiving it

Trying it on—

Hiding it

Not admitting it

Covering it up

Returning it

Paying for it

To go away—

Much time

Wasted

On the very thing

We were taught

Is truth

But is Keats sarong?

Fan Ogilvie has published two books of poems, “You” and “Easinesses Found,”; several chapbooks, including “The Other Side of the Hill” and “In this Place”; and a memoir, “Knot a Life.” She is planning to publish a poetry dialogue between herself and Sappho. She lives in West Tisbury with Robin Motherwell Ogilvie, her Irish Russell terrier, and her husband Donald. She facilitates the Cleaveland House Poets poetry workshop, and reads poems regularly at the M.V. Center for Living.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.