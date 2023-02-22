Poet’s Corner

BEAUTY
By Fan Ogilvie
What do you do?
Spend the day
Looking at it?
Shopping for it
Receiving it
Trying it on—
Hiding it
Not admitting it
Covering it up
Returning it
Paying for it
To go away—
Much time
Wasted
On the very thing
We were taught
Is truth
But is Keats sarong?
Fan Ogilvie has published two books of poems, “You” and “Easinesses Found,”; several chapbooks, including “The Other Side of the Hill” and “In this Place”; and a memoir, “Knot a Life.” She is planning to publish a poetry dialogue between herself and Sappho. She lives in West Tisbury with Robin Motherwell Ogilvie, her Irish Russell terrier, and her husband Donald. She facilitates the Cleaveland House Poets poetry workshop, and reads poems regularly at the M.V. Center for Living.
Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.