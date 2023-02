Join the M.V. Museum on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 10:30 to 11:30 am for storytime. Storyteller Eloise Welz, also known as Weezie, and Becky Nutton, museum educator, share Vineyard-themed stories, songs, and gentle movement. They also offer gallery visits and crafts. Bring the kids — ages 2 to 5 are best — and it’s free to all. The museum is located at 151 Lagoon Pond Road in Vineyard Haven. For more information, visit mvmuseum.org/events or call 508-627-4441.