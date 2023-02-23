Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard

Making Martha’s Vineyard an Aging-Friendly Island

Cindy Trish, executive director

508-693-7900, ext. 455

Home Safety Modification Program for those 65-plus or with physical disabilities

Want to age in place here on the Island? If so, you may benefit from some safety modifications such as strategically placed grab bars, additional stairway banisters, improved outdoor railings, or enhanced lighting. The Home Safety Modification program offers a home audit, recommendations for modifications, selection of a contractor to do the work, and a follow-up interview with the participant. Modification costs are based on a sliding fee scale. Call HAMV to find out more, or visit our website, hamv.org/home-safety for more information.

What some of our participants have to say:

“Was very impressed with the entire process. The final product has left me feeling much safer in my home. The workmanship was excellent. Everyone was polite and helpful.”

“I am very grateful for this program. The generosity of this community is one important reason that my recovery has been as successful as it has been for someone my age.”