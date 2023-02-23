Noteworthy March for 55+

Easter Dinner

Enjoy a meal delivered to your door on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023. If you are alone or will be unable to go out, call your local Council on Aging no later than Monday, April 3, to order your holiday meal.

Edgartown: 508-627-4368

Oak Bluffs: 508-693-4509

Tisbury: 508-696-4205

Up-Island: 508-693-2896

Sponsored by your local Councils on Aging and Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living. Your meal is prepared at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

AARP Tax Aide Program

Volunteers, certified and trained under the AARP Tax Aide Program, will again offer free income tax preparation assistance for taxpayers, with a special emphasis on taxpayers 60 and older. To ensure the safety of our community, with the prevalence of COVID and RSV, tax assistance will be provided largely remotely.

Interested taxpayers should call the Councils on Aging to sign up for the service, and to pick up their information and questionnaire packages. Taxpayers must complete their questionnaires, bring a copy of last year’s tax return, and provide all relevant tax documents at the time of their appointment. Call your COA for further information and to schedule an appointment:

March 28 — Oak Bluffs library, Rose Cogliano, 508-693-4509, ext. 3

March 21 — Edgartown library, Donna Paulson, 508-627-4368

March 6 and 10 — Tisbury Council on Aging, Joyce Stiles-Tucker, 508-696-4205

March 13 and 17 — West Tisbury Council on Aging, Jennie Gadowski, 508-693-2896

MVRHS Luncheon

A delightful experience provided by the M.V. Regional High School Culinary Arts department. Great food and live music once a month during the school year.

Reservations required: 508-939-9440; $15 per person.

Please join us Thursday, March 9, in the MVRHS Culinary Arts Dining Room. Music starts at 11; lunch will be served promptly at 11:30.

Menu: Salad, meatloaf with mushroom gravy, and lemon meringue pie.

Community Programs

Community Foundation Utility Support for All Ages: If you are struggling to pay your utilities during this difficult time, please reach out to Leslie at M.V. Center for Living, 508-939-9440, ext. 106, to apply for assistance.

Emergency Food Program: As a member of the Greater Boston Food Bank, M.V. Center for Living coordinates the delivery of nutritious food to local Councils on Aging and Serving Hands Pantry at the First Baptist Church in Vineyard Haven, for distribution to Islanders in need. For information, contact your local Council on Aging, or the Center for Living at 508-939-9440.

Shopping Shuttle: MVCL is partnering with the Tisbury and Oak Bluffs Councils on Aging and Island Elderly Housing to provide weekly transportation for older adults to shop and do errands. Outings are approximately 10 am to 1 pm. Call M.V. Center for Living at 508-939-9440 to register.

Wednesdays: Downtown Vineyard Haven

Thursdays: Edgartown Triangle/ Stop & Shop

Fridays: Downtown Oak Bluffs/ Food Pantry