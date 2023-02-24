Poster contest is open for 161st Ag fair

The Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society announced this month that it is now welcoming submissions for the 2023 fair poster contest.

Per the contest guidelines: All mediums are welcome. Overall poster size must be 18 inches by 24 inches. Original artwork must be submitted. No digital submissions will be accepted. The image must contain the event name and fair dates: 161st Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society Fair, August 17, 18, 19, 20, 2023.

The chosen artwork will be displayed on this year’s fair merchandise, with the winner receiving a four-day pass to the fair and a $200 cash prize.

Interested entrants must complete an entry form at bit.ly/agfairposter.

Submissions are due by Friday, March 31, at the Agricultural Hall on Panhandle Road in West Tisbury, or mailed to P.O. Box 73, West Tisbury, MA 02575.