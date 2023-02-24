Real Estate Confidential: More room to roam

1 of 7

I was a bit shocked this week when I looked through current properties for sale. I had an idea for selecting homes with larger than average lot size and cozy feelings for cold, rainy days like today. The least expensive property clocked in at $1,500,000, and although it has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths at less than 1500 square feet, it might not be large enough for many families.

For buyers who can get past the concept of a large Greek Revival on a small lot in Edgartown, no land at all for a Campground cottage in Oak Bluffs, or needing to be in walking distance to Vineyard Haven, a whole world awaits with larger than average homes on lots over 3 acres. Most of them will be in the up-Island towns of West Tisbury, Chilmark, and Aquinnah, although a good number are to be found on the South Shore of Edgartown, but well outside of town.

The options are really limitless. You might want to start a small farm, have tennis and/or a swimming pool, have room for your horse(s), or create a family compound for you and yours for generations to come. I mostly think about properties that will allow your dog to roam and are also close to the hundreds of acres of conservation land on the Vineyard, with their trails and beaches for endless hours of views, hiking, and introspection. The joy of watching dogs running and swimming on Lambert’s Cove and Lucy Vincent beaches has no limits.

At its price of $1,500,000, nothing quite compares to 88 Hopps Farm Road in West Tisbury. The property abuts nearly 2,500 acres of State Forest land, and is perfect for you if you are looking for privacy and convenience. Or if solitude is what you are needing, hop onto the bike path just out your front door and enjoy miles of trails and throughways. The first floor offers a spacious en suite bedroom much in demand. With close proximity to all that West Tisbury has to offer, including farmers markets, library, Alley’s, and galleries, and easy access to both up- and down-Island towns, it is a perfect location for families.

Located off of beautiful Indian Hill Road is the wonderful family estate at 28 Hillbrook Lane. The home comprises three separate properties, totaling over 20 acres. Most rooms have water views across the open pastures and surrounding treescapes to the Elizabeth Islands. There is a 60-foot swimming pool, jacuzzi, pool house, one-bedroom guest cottage, and tennis court, all complimenting the property. There is a walking path (and private drive) connecting to the second property, which offers a small pond and a beautifully restored 3-bedroom Cape built in the 1700’s. Cedar Tree Neck Sanctuary is within a short walking distance with many hiking trails and water access.

”Sound View Acres” at 19 Locust Lane is one of the largest and most private estate settings in Aquinnah, with over 17 acres of bucolic and rolling terrain, native meadows, and serene forests. The home is minutes from the beach and has stunning water views of Vineyard Sound, the Elizabeth Islands, and Buzzards Bay beyond. The home and guest house were thoughtfully sited to take advantage of the high elevation and tranquil surroundings. Special focus was placed on the state-of-the-art mechanical systems throughout the property. ”Sound View Acres” represents a remarkable opportunity to create a multi-generational estate in one of the most peaceful and pastoral locations on the East Coast.

Heading up-Island from Vineyard Haven to Lambert’s Cove, it would be difficult to miss the expansive lawns and stone walls of Tashmoo Farm at 31 Lambert’s Cove Road. The farm, originally built before the Revolutionary War, has been meticulously and tastefully restored to preserve the historic character and grandeur yet offers all of today’s modern amenities. The recently built pool house is accessible to both the Har-Tru tennis courts and the Gunite pool, and includes a well-equipped grill area and wet bar, a changing room, and full bath. Your purchase includes access to Lake Tashmoo and the association dock. Additional land available if seven acres are not quite enough.

