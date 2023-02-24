Who is in charge?

To the Editor:

I totally agree with Linda Smith’s Letter to the Editor regarding the road construction. The stop sign near the hospital and at the intersection of Eastville Avenue must have been planned by someone who owns a tow truck or an ambulance and drives a Mini Cooper. It’s so absurd that it’s funny, but it won’t be funny if it’s still like that on Memorial Day. Even if both spots are temporary fixes — they’re not fixes and they’re not temporary enough.

We all complain about trucks; but they are just as much our ‘”lifeline” as the SSA. How could it have been left so blatantly wrong?

Instead of all those new street signs they put up they should have put up CAUTION signs. I’m very glad it’s safer for bicycles now — but how much mail, dairy products, and fuel can they carry? Wouldn’t a light with a button to let bicycles cross have been easier and safer? I always forget who is it that hates traffic lights so much. Did anyone do a traffic study or where can we get the name of the traffic engineer?

Is there anyone we could petition for help fixing it — the MASSDot Highway Division or town Highway Departments? Would it be of any use to contact our selectmen, representatives, or senators? What if we all stop paying our excise tax? Where’s Pete Buttigieg when we need him?

Bonnie Barrow

Oak Bluffs