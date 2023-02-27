Molly Joy Hargy (Hathaway), age 55, a lifelong resident of Edgartown, died unexpectedly on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.

Molly was born on May 31, 1967 in Oak Bluffs, to Lewis and Judith Hathaway. She spent her childhood playing basketball and causing trouble with her friends on the Island before graduating from the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School in 1985. Her education then brought her to Nichols College for one year, before she decided to see more of the world and made her way into the hospitality industry. She spent time in Atlantic City and Florida, where she met the love of her life Chris, a chef at the restaurant where she worked. It didn’t take long for the two to fall in love, and Molly brought Chris back to her Island home. They settled here on the Island and worked together in different Island establishments as chef and front of house extraordinaires. They welcomed their first daughter, April, in April of 1994 and then married in the front yard of Molly’s childhood home on Oct. 18, 1994. Their daughter Samantha followed in September 1997. Molly loved working with her husband, and they spent many years together at the Daggett House when the girls were young. Molly and Chris lived for a brief time in Rindge, N.H., where they owned and operated Casey J’s Restaurant. Upon returning to the Island, Molly had many different occupations, including some wonderful years as assistant manager at the Edgartown Inn, working in the kitchen at the Edgartown School, and as an exterminator for Griggs & Browne.

After Chris passed in 2012, Molly found joy in her daughters and loved to travel to visit them. She often spoke of her and Samantha’s trip to Ecuador in 2018, hoping to go back again one day. Molly made sure to be at April’s house in Philadelphia when her first grandchild, Owen Christopher, was brought home from the hospital. Owen was a true light in Molly’s life and she looked forward to every time he was able to visit her on the Island. In between visits, Molly enjoyed regular Facetime calls with Owen where he enjoyed the opportunity to look at Peanut the dog.

Molly was a friend to all and a staple in the neighborhood and she will be greatly missed. Molly is survived by her two daughters April (Hargy) Fligor and her husband William, and Samantha Hargy; her grandson Owen Fligor and her granddaughter (arriving spring 2023); her mother Judith Hathaway; her two sisters Karen (Hathaway) Ames and her husband Mark, and Wendy Hathaway; her 17-year-old dog Peanut; and many other family members, friends, and neighbors.

She was predeceased by her loving husband Christopher in 2012, her father Lewis Hathaway in 2003, and her companion, Eddie the dog, in 2022. She will be missed by her family, friends, and Peanut.

Visitation with family and friends will be held at Chapman Funerals & Cremations in Oak Bluffs on Saturday, March 4, from 11 am to 1 pm. A celebration of Molly’s life will be at the American Legion in Katama following the service; please bring a dish to share.

For online condolences and more information, please visit chapmanfuneral.com.