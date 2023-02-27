Paul Grunden died Feb. 16, 2023 at Falmouth Hospital. He was born in Lexington, Ky., to William and Loretta Grunden. The family lived in Connecticut and Rhode Island before making the Vineyard their permanent home. After graduating from MVRHS, Paul joined the army. When his enlistment was up, he continued to serve his country and the state as a military police officer in the National Guard and saw action during the first Gulf War. He remained in the National Guard for 20 years, retiring as a staff sergeant. Paul also served the Vineyard as a volunteer firefighter and EMT. He was a Red Cross volunteer and deployed to many natural disasters, rendering aid all over the country. He is survived by his brothers David of Oak Bluffs and Wesley of Phoenix, Ariz.