Ronald Louis DiOrio, a longtime resident of Oak Bluffs, died peacefully on Feb. 25, 2023 in Warwick, R.I. He was 82.

He was born on July 10, 1940 in Providence, R.I., to Alfredo DiOrio and Palmina Sbardella DiOrio.

Ron graduated from Central High School in Providence in 1959 and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from Rhode Island College in 1963. He started his career as a teacher and went on to champion teachers as president of the National Education Association-Rhode Island. He was subsequently appointed director of policy by Gov. Edward DiPrete. Ron went on to be an advisor to the Laborers International Union of North America in Washington, D.C., before retiring on Martha’s Vineyard. There he became an elected official, serving on the select board in Oak Bluffs.

Ron was best known for his generosity and helping people. He advised and served on the boards of several nonprofits, including Training Through Placement, the Samaritans, Habitat for Humanity of Martha’s Vineyard, Oak Bluffs Association, and others. He was also very politically active, especially for candidates who furthered the cause of equality and social justice.

Ron is survived by Rana DiOrio, his daughter who lives in San Francisco with his three grandchildren, Damon DiOrio, his son who lives in Scottsdale, Az., and Edward DiOrio, his brother who lives in Cranston, R.I.

Ron is preceded in death by Alfredo DiOrio, father, Palmina Sbardella DiOrio, mother, Luigi DiOrio, brother, Concetta DiOrio Folcarelli, sister, Catherine DiOrio Accetturo, sister, Alfred DiOrio Jr., brother, Riccardo DiOrio, brother, and David DiOrio, brother.

Visitation will be held at the Maceroni Funeral Home located at 1381 Smith St., North Providence, R.I. 02911 on Saturday, March 4, from 9 to 10:30 am, followed by a prayer service at 10:30 am. Burial will be at St. Ann Cemetery in Cranston, R.I., Section 33, Lot 419.

Memorial donations can be made in Ron DiOrio’s name in lieu of flowers to Habitat for Humanity of Martha’s Vineyard, P.O. Box 1093, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568. A celebration of life will be hosted on the Vineyard at a time and place to be determined this spring.