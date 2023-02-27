Steamship Authority issues snowy weather advisory

The Steamship Authority announced on Monday it may be facing weather-related service disruptions.

“The Steamship Authority is monitoring an upcoming period of winter weather that has the potential to disrupt service,” the advisory read. “Accumulating snow Monday, Feb. 27, night into Tuesday, Feb. 28, is expected; the heaviest snow is forecast to occur Monday 7 pm to 10 pm. Please be advised that this may impact ferry service.”

A Steamship Authority Facebook post stated the heaviest snowfall is forecasted after 8 pm on Monday.

The National Weather Service had slightly different forecast information for Monday night. According to the National Weather Service website, the Martha’s Vineyard Airport, which is the area the agency uses for the Island’s data, is expected to see snowfall on Monday night mainly after 1 am that may become heavy at times. The service anticipates a 90 percent chance of precipitation with a possible two to four inches of snow accumulation. Winds are expected to be around up to 13 mph. Meanwhile, snow is expected before 8 am on Tuesday morning with a possibility of it being mixed with rain from 8 am to 10 am. It’s expected to transition to rain after 10 am, but the snow may fall heavily at times with a 90 percent chance of precipitation and one to two inches of additional snow accumulation. Winds are expected to blow up to 22 mph on Tuesday.

Alan Dunham, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norton, said the wind will come from an easterly direction with gusts from 20 to 30 mph on Monday and on Tuesday a 30 mph up to the “occasional” 40 mph. Dunham said the advisory was due to the snow, not the wind. Additionally, the weather impact to Martha’s Vineyard will be similar across the Island due to its small size. “It’s not going to be a big storm,” he said.

Steamship Authority spokesperson Sean Driscoll was not immediately available for comment.

To change or modify a reservation, visit the Steamship Authority’s website at steamshipauthority.com, call the reservation office at 508-477-8600, or visit one of the terminals.