Goldie Valentine Eisner

Meghan Eisner and Wardell Eisner of West Tisbury announce the birth of a daughter, Goldie Valentine Eisner, on Feb. 25, 2023, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Goldie weighed 6 pounds, 2.2 ounces, and joined her big sister, Pepper Eisner.

Syrus Howard Wallcox

Hilary Wallcox and Brian Wallcox of West Tisbury announce the birth of a son, Syrus Howard Wallcox, on Feb. 21, 2023, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Syrus weighed 8 pounds, 14 ounces.