Court report: Feb. 10 – 24, 2023

Feb. 10

Cynthia Seymour, Vineyard Haven; 64, assault and battery, assault and battery on a person 60 years or older and/or disabled: continued to pre-trial hearing.

Feb. 13

Jairo G. Dossantos, Edgartown; 19, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, improper operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

Feb. 21

Michael B. Ellis, Oak Bluffs; 34, assault and battery with dangerous weapon, assault and battery causing serious bodily injury: to be continued to pre-trial hearing with further conditions to stay away from and no contact with alleged victim and to check in with probation in person and at a set time three times a week.

Feb. 23

Juan Gelez, Vineyard Haven; 35, assault and battery: continued to pre-trial hearing with further conditions of no abuse of alleged victim, turning over any firearms and firearms identification cards to the Oak Bluffs Police Department.

Jefferson D. Izidio, Vineyard Haven; 21, operating a motor vehicle with suspended license, speeding: continued to pre-trial hearing.

Jefferson D. Izidio, Vineyard Haven; 21, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, speeding: continued to pre-trial hearing.

Matheus H. Desouza, West Tisbury; 21, trespassing: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $50 court costs.

Clarence H. Goncalves, Edgartown; 38, trespassing, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest: continued to pre-trial hearing.

Feb. 24

Michael J. Pacheco, Jr., New Bedford; 34, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, negligent operation of motor vehicle, no inspection sticker: continued to pre-trial hearing.

Okolo M. Schwinn-Clanton, Tisbury; 51, trespassing, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct: continued to pre-trial hearing.