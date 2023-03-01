Edgartown: Neighborhood Convention and M.V. Garden Club, ice skating, and community suppers

As I write, we are on the verge of February school break. The Island should be extra quiet this week, as families make the mass exodus from the Island. It seems like an even split this year between warmer weather and ski vacations. For the record, you’ll never catch me going on a ski vacation. The last time I skied was Thanksgiving day 1988 in Loveland, Colorado, where mountains are MOUNTAINS and I was only an advanced beginner. The mountain and I were not a match made in heaven. My last run I was flying down the mountain when I took a substantial tumble, during which I made many deals with my higher power if I would just please, please, please not break anything. When I finally stopped, relatively unscathed, I took off my skis, walked the rest of the way down the mountain, and told my brother “I am never skiing again”. Thus far, I’ve kept my word and I don’t see it changing in the future. Warm weather travels only for this beach bunny.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Mark Hess on March 1, Kathy Case on March 3, and Abby Fligor on March 5.

We have crocuses up in the garden. We’ve had lots of greenery bursting up recently but we have full-on flowers now. I’m so excited. The first view of flowers usually means I successfully made it through another winter. Oh and they’re so pretty also. Flowers combined with the birds singing make this girl a happy camper.

The next Neighborhood Convention is on Tuesday, March 7, at 11 am at St. Augustine’s Hall in Vineyard Haven. The guest speaker is Susie Wallo of the Martha’s Vineyard Garden Club. Bring a bag lunch and enjoy. All are welcome.

Public skating is happening at the MV Ice Arena on Sundays and Wednesdays. Wednesday hours are 12 to 12:50 pm and Sunday hours are 3 to 3:50 pm. If you don’t have skates, they are available to rent at the rink.

With food scarcity being a very real issue these days, it’s good to know where one can get some meals. One option is the Good Shepherd Parish take-out community suppers offered on Thursdays between 5 and 5:30 pm. Call 508-684-6270 by 6 pm on Monday to record your take-out request.

So many things bring back strong memories for us, but none more so than the death of a lifelong friend. Molly Hathaway passed away last week and memories of the hours spent with Molly and Karen have come rushing back. Karen was my “official” friend, as she was in my class, but Molly was so close in age, the friendship was more of a trio than a duo. So much of my childhood is intertwined with the Hathaway family and I am incredibly sad at the passing of my friend and so sad for her family. I’ve become a believer that, when we leave this world, we join our loved ones who have passed before us, so I take solace in the belief that Molly is now with her beloved husband, Chris, who passed away too soon several years ago. My thoughts are with Molly and Chris’ adult children, April and Samantha, my “forever friend” Karen, and Wendy and Judy Hathaway during this incredibly difficult time. I will always cherish our memories.

And with that, I wish everyone a peaceful week ahead. In a world where you can be anything, be kind.

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Gail Gardner, ggardnermv@gmail.com.