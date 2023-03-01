Poet’s Corner

GREENLAND
By Georgia Morris
When the tsunami comes
the tall front sunburst windows
will blast through
but all that flying glass
will never have time
to reach the floor
to the rust-colored Persian
glass will flow in the wash
of angry sea gone awry
and not until the whole house
is ocean filled to the ceiling
to above the Spanish roof tiles
not til the fishes
have discovered the place
and a lonely gar
glides through the burgundy dining room
like a ready guest dressed for dinner
till an octopus graces the stairway
learning the dance that
sucks him up every step
not until I find
Ida, Jane and Charlotte
floating above the far
twin bed in the master bedroom
entwined in each other’s arms
where they waited to be engulfed
knowing they loved each other
and their three generations
finally hugging fast
not till I see them floating together
will I see the future
and know we must all
continue to try
Georgia Morris has been writing poetry throughout her life of playwriting and professional scriptwriting for Galen Films, and the networks, in New York and Martha’s Vineyard. She is a 35-year resident of Vineyard Haven.
