Poet’s Corner

GREENLAND

By Georgia Morris

When the tsunami comes

the tall front sunburst windows

will blast through

but all that flying glass

will never have time

to reach the floor

to the rust-colored Persian

glass will flow in the wash

of angry sea gone awry

and not until the whole house

is ocean filled to the ceiling

to above the Spanish roof tiles

not til the fishes

have discovered the place

and a lonely gar

glides through the burgundy dining room

like a ready guest dressed for dinner

till an octopus graces the stairway

learning the dance that

sucks him up every step

not until I find

Ida, Jane and Charlotte

floating above the far

twin bed in the master bedroom

entwined in each other’s arms

where they waited to be engulfed

knowing they loved each other

and their three generations

finally hugging fast

not till I see them floating together

will I see the future

and know we must all

continue to try

Georgia Morris has been writing poetry throughout her life of playwriting and professional scriptwriting for Galen Films, and the networks, in New York and Martha’s Vineyard. She is a 35-year resident of Vineyard Haven.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.