Tisbury: Birthday celebration, virtual trip to Ireland, memoir writing, and National Constitution Center

Heard on Main Street: Be yourself. No one can say you are doing it wrong.

I must admit I spent all day Saturday enjoying my birthday. I had expected it might be a lonely time until a few days before. My daughter in law texted the suggestion that my son’s family come to spend the day, including lunch and supper. That was a thrill to hear and a wonderful celebration for me.

I hadn’t seen my granddaughters for over a year and still fear I will have to miss the graduation in June of the eldest one. The younger one, Fiona, made a delicious cheesecake for my party. They all helped out with some things I needed done. I had a grand time.

I appreciated calls and emails and cards from friends and relatives, always fun, of course. A friend made some delicious mac and cheese with cornbread. She also brought special treats, lovely small gifts, and even some welcome books from her husband. And she made some wondrous lemon squares as well. Friends like these are rare and precious.

A friend since first grade in western Connecticut, now in New Hampshire, sent me a gift parcel with cheeses and such, as well as a couple of bottles of wine. Her gift card said Merry Christmas and Happy Valentines Day and Happy Birthday, with other holidays as well. (We don’t often swap gifts these days.) Some people seem to know when you can use a treat or surprise.

I was pleased to hear from my nephew in California; he is also my godson and shares my birthday. He had found a family photo of my mother, me, and my sister and husband, as well as their children. I remembered the photo, taken by my husband when we gathered for my parents’ 25th anniversary on Easter in April 1963. It was memorable because my father was in the hospital, and that day my husband had written Dad a short piece of verse noting how unusual it was for a man to be celebrating his 25th anniversary for the second time.

Have you ever visited Ireland? Here’s your chance. Go to the Vineyard Haven Library on Wednesday, March 8, at 10 am for a Virtual Trip to Ireland with the MVCenter4Living and courtesy of our Library. ‘Tales and Travels Memories’ is a new book and reading program that provides services directly to people diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease and related dementias, not just their caregivers, but any members of the community. The 90-minute program takes you on a trip to another place using library books and music. This month is Ireland.

If you have good memories or enjoy keeping a journal or just for fun, you should go to our Library on Sunday, March 12 at 1 pm for a short talk on Memoir Writing with Nancy Slonim Aronie, one of our most talented writers on Island. It will not be recorded. This is one I really wish I could attend.

What do you know about the 19th Amendment or How Women Won the Vote? You can sign up for Zoom with a live guided tour of the National Constitution Center’s newest exhibit. Understand the long fight to get the vote and hear about some of the women involved. You will see some unusual artifacts, including a ballot box used to collect women’s votes in the 1800s. From my own research I know that many Island women were active in this battle, especially in the late 1800s as well as taking part in the actual voting when it finally became available. Contact amcdonough@clamsnet.org for the Zoom link.

You might want to sign up for the Putts and Pints mini golf fundraiser at the Oak Bluffs Library on Friday, March 24 from 6 to 9 pm. Tickets are $18 or 2 for $30. I think teen time may be from 4 to 5:30 pm. More at 508-693-9433. There will also be a free family day on that Saturday, March 25, from 10 am to noon.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out today to Katie Kennedy. Happy birthday to Evan Kristal on Tuesday. Michelle O’Donnell and Kasarah Bruni will party on Wednesday.

Heard on Main Street: A clear conscience is usually the sign of a bad memory.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.