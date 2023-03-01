What Are You Watching? ‘George and Tammy’

When a Deadhead recommended this miniseries about country music stars Tammy Wynette and George Jones, I took notice. It had to cross genres and appeal to a wide range of age groups. And it did. My son and his wife loved it, and I did too.

“George and Tammy” was released on Showtime in December 2022 and stars Jessica Chastain as Tammy Wynette and Michael Shannon as George Jones. It provides a look at their tumultuous romance, called by some one of the greatest romances of all time.

Tammy, married five times before her death at 55, and George, married four times, found each other mid-marriages and enjoyed a passionate marriage and continued successful music careers separately and together. Tammy recorded “Stand by Your Man,” which is lauded as one of the most iconic and best-selling country singles by a female artist, and George’s “He Stopped Loving Her Today” is widely called the greatest country song of all time.

The six episodes include more than 30 number-one country songs and a story that highlights the emotional impact caused by the entanglement of the personal lives of artists with the business interests of the industry. The sad parts of their lives make for great music. So we have great music, a passionate love, and, of course, a messy end. George’s persistent alcoholism and Tammy’s pain pill use ensure their break-up, but in the end you’ve had an “Oh, wow!” experience with two amazing artists, Shannon and Chastain, two interesting lives,Tammy’s and George’s, a well-scripted story from a book by their daughter, Georgette Jones (“The Three of Us: Growing Up With Tammy and George”) and beautiful sets and costuming, filmed in North Carolina.

Tune in; you’ll be glad you did. And stay away from Michael Shannon; he’s my new movie star boyfriend.