Healey Square construction underway

1 of 2

Lawrence-Lynch Corp. contractors dug into Healey Square on a drizzly Thursday as part of of a years-long effort to redesign downtown Oak Bluffs.

A section of yellow caution tape blocked off most of the area, allowing pedestrian access to the post office and a sliver of the square connecting Kennebec Avenue and Circuit Avenue. Vehicles were not hindered by the construction Thursday morning, but an orange “detour” sign was on hand in case it was needed.

This project is part of a streetscape bid Oak Bluffs accepted in 2021 that included reconfiguring parking spaces on Circuit Avenue. The latest project is to renovate Healey Square.

However, not everyone was thrilled about the prospects. Some residents pushed back on the need to renovate Healey Square at all, during an Oak Bluffs select board meeting last September. The board later accepted a modified plan last December regarding Healey Square renovations, alongside changes to pavement work on Kennebec Avenue, that cut down from the original plan due to costs.

The original work on Healey Square and Kennebec Avenue was expected to be completed this May. Oak Bluffs assistant town administrator Wendy Brough said the Kennebec streetscape improvement began in February and is still anticipated to end in May.

A Wednesday, March 1, post on the Facebook group Islanders Talk showing the Healey Square construction received a flurry of comments, many bemoaning the work while some expressed support for the renovations.