Beloved native Islander Nathan Sawyer Gray, 50, of Vineyard Haven, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on March 2, 2023, at Boston Medical Center.

Nate grew up on Martha’s Vineyard, and graduated from Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School before going on to Wentworth Institute of Technology, where he earned his associate’s degree in building construction technology.

Following in the footsteps of his father Jack, Nate was an Island carpenter for more than 30 years, working his way up to master carpenter and cabinetmaker.

Nate loved to travel with friends, and his many experiences included Mexico, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, and St. Croix. He also skippered family catamaran sailing trips through the British Virgin Islands and the Bahamas.

Nate was a friend to everyone who knew him, and will be missed by countless family and friends.

Nate is survived by his parents, Jack and Claire Gray of Oak Bluffs; as well as his sister, Monica Holtham, her husband Bill, and their children Liam and Jack; and his closest companion, Big Joe the pug. He was predeceased by his grandparents, John P. and Thelma Goodwin Costello, of Lexington and Oak Bluffs; and Dr. William and Elizabeth Decker Gray of Putnam, Conn., and Oak Bluffs.

A celebration of life will be held at the M.V. Agricultural Hall in West Tisbury at 2 pm on Saturday, March 18.

For online condolences and more information, please visit chapmanfuneral.com.