New sculpture coming to Oak Bluffs

The town of Oak Bluffs will soon be welcoming a new family to its community.

Island artist Jay Lagemann received the greenlight last week to incorporate his sculpture, called the Family, into the town’s well-trafficked entry port area.

Overlooking the water by the ferry terminal and fishing pier, the statue will be greeting visitors as they arrive on the Island by ferry.

Lagemann, perhaps best known for his creation and installation of the swordfish sculpture in Menemsha, has resided on the Vineyard for most of his life. Currently, Lagemann lives and works in Chilmark, where he also runs his Wild Island sculpture garden.

He said he hopes the family will be welcomed in Oak Bluffs as the swordfish harpooner was in Menemsha.

“It’s wonderful when a sculpture becomes a part of people’s lives,” he said. “It’s nice when you can do something positive.”

The mirror-polished stainless-steel piece was initially inspired by presidential visits to the Island, Lagemann said, particularly that of former President Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

During those visits, “people would be by the roadside just to see the motorcade,” Lagemann said, as he harkened back to his own family doing just that.

Imagined to represent Lagemann and his own wife and children, the sculpture quickly captured the imagination of the public, with many assuming it to be of the Obama family.

Either way, Lagemann said, “it’s the American family in a wonderful togetherness.”

And Oak Bluffs is an ideal location to display that, Lagemann said. “Oak Bluffs is family fun.”

To complete the display, Lagemann added the leashed dog to add depth to the artwork’s story.

The dog is meant to look “totally uninterested in what the humans are interested in,” Lagemann said.

Earlier renditions of the Family were composed of bright primary colors, featuring more quadrate figures. But for the Oak Bluffs location, Lagemann said he chose to create the family colorless and “in the round.”

The fact that Oak Bluffs is the most diverse community on the Island was another reason the location sparked his interest.

The abstract-style stainless steel piece allows the viewer to identify the figures, but “they have absolutely no ethnicity or race— they’re just humans,” Lagemann said. The spectator “fills in whatever we want.”

And because of the smooth mirrored surface, when visitors walk up to the artwork, he said, quite literally, “you’re going to see yourself, you’re going to see your family.”

After first proposing the sculpture to the Oak Bluffs select board last year, Lagemann and the town’s park department worked together to find a perfect location for the piece. He said last year, as his team transported the work around town to see what spot worked best, the sculpture garnered a good amount of attention.

“The reaction was so positive,” he said, “it just seemed like sculpture really fit with Oak Bluffs.”

Lagemann, now in the process of working out details with the town to ensure the installation abides by the town’s art policy, expects the family to be installed in time for summer, assuming all goes as planned.