Cribbage Club results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday to play our favorite game of cribbage. A total of 18 players joined in the fun; the results are as follows:

First place, Jack Silvia with a 10/5 +46 card

Second place, Ed Montesion with a 9/4 +55 card

Third place, Byram Devine with a 9/4 +14 card

Fourth place, Tricia Bergeron with a 8/4 +13 card

Fifth place, Lori Ionnitiu with a 8/4 +11 card

There were a total of five skunks (a game won by more than 31 points). There were three 24-point hands. If you would like to join us in playing six games of cribbage against six different players, please come and join us on Wednesday night at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown. We bring food to share at 5:30 pm, and start playing at 6 pm sharp.