Edgartown: Daylight Saving, chef Look, Meat Ball, weaving workshop, and Community Sing

Greetings, and happy March. I guess it kind of came in like a lion, with wind and some rain and canceled boats. Perhaps that means the rest of the month won’t be so bad, and that March will go out like a lamb. Don’t forget to “spring ahead” on Saturday night or early Sunday morning, by moving your clock ahead an hour. This is the tough one, because we lose an hour of sleep, and if we forget to change them, we end up late to things on Sunday. My dad always left me notes or voicemails reminding me to change the clocks. Just one of the many things I miss about him.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Drew Kelly on March 7, Solange Dos Santos and Richard Prieto on March 11, Susan Schofield on March 13, Dennis Gazaille on March 14, Maureen Gazaille on March 15, and Jeff Majkowski and Juliet Molinare on March 16.

I hope folks enjoyed winter break last week. I ventured to Hawaii with my cousin, Jennifer Corwin Van Gelder, to visit our girls, Amelia and Samantha. It rained every day off and on, but we managed to get some beach time in. Our shark dive had to be rescheduled due to weather, and then was canceled for the second time on our rescheduled date, due to weather. I was only moderately disappointed with that fact, as swimming with sharks has never been on my to-do list. But Amelia loves it, and has gone about five times and wanted to share the experience with me. Obviously, she is much braver than I am.

Friday night community dinners at Grace Church will be available as takeout for curbside pickup only, continuing through March. To request meals, please call 508-693-0332 by 4 pm on Thursdays so they know how many meals to prepare. Please leave your name and a phone number, and how many meals are requested. Pickup is at 36 Woodlawn Ave. in Vineyard Haven between 5 and 5:30 pm on Fridays. Call 508-693-0332 for more information or for questions.

Chef Look is teaching again at the Edgartown library on Saturday, March 11, from 2 to 4 pm. This week’s offering is scallion pancakes. Visit edgartownlibrary.org to register.

The seventh annual Meat Ball is at the Ag Hall on Saturday night, from 5:30 until 10 pm. Food is by Everett Whiting and by Charlie Granquist of Slough Farm, with live music by the PickPocket Bluegrass Band. Bring your own place settings and beverages. Food is served starting at 6 pm, until they run out. Vegetarian options are also available. Go to the MV Ag Society website, bit.ly/MVAS_MeatBall, or call 508-693-9549 to pre-register.

The Ag Society is also offering a weaving workshop on March 12 at 3 pm. It will include a brief weaving history; a meet-and-greet with six different small looms; introduction to two off-loom techniques; and demonstrations on using weaving to upcycle old clothes. This is a hands-on class. The cost is $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers. Go to bit.ly/MVAS_WeavingWorkshop to register. You might just see me there. I’ve always wanted to learn about weaving. And the idea of upcycling clothes intrigues me.

Do you miss the community sings at the Tabernacle? If so, you’re in luck. On Sunday, March 12, from 5 pm to 6:30 pm, Slough Farm is offering a free community sing with Roberta Kirn. For more information, contact Kirn at roberta@bewellsing.com.

Saturday, March 18, from 3 to 5 pm, is the Bowl/Dine to Donate benefiting Martha’s Vineyard Mediation. The cost for bowling and shoes is $10 ahead of time, or $15 at the door. M.V. Mediation will also receive a percentage of all food sold, including takeout. What a great way to have some fun, get some good food, and help a great organization. Go to bit.ly/MVMP_BowlingFundraiser to register or donate. Preregistration is appreciated.

That about does it for now. Be sure to share any fun vacation stories with me. Have a great week, and remember to be kind whenever possible. It’s always possible. And it’s contagious.

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Gail Gardner, ggardnermv@gmail.com.