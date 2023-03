The public is invited to a live, in-person jazz concert at the West Tisbury library on Sunday, March 12, from 2:30 to 3:30 pm. The performance will feature the Eric Johnson trio with Brooke Sofferman on drums and Sean Farias on acoustic bass. The event is free and open to the public — made possible by the Friends of the West Tisbury Library and the West Tisbury Library Foundation. For questions, call 508-693-3366.