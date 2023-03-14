Bertrand Paul Chouinard of Chilmark passed away on March 6, 2023.

Born May 28, 1943, to Sam and Corinne Chouinard, Bert grew up in Lewiston, Maine, with his brother Roger, amid a large, extended French Canadian family. After graduating from Lewiston High School in 1961, Bert joined the U.S. Army as an enlisted man and began a lifelong journey around the world and back again. Early in his first of many overseas assignments at Coleman Barracks, Mannheim, West Germany, on a snowy Christmas Eve, he happened upon the young woman who would become his loving wife and the mother of his four children. Together they traveled as a family to every duty station he was ever assigned, from Paris to Brussels, Germany, Thailand, and Ethiopia, and several other postings all over the U.S. It was Bert’s intent and his joy to show his family the world.

Bert is survived by Renate, his wife and love of 58 years; his children Maria, Chris, Danny, and Kenny; his grandchildren Melanie, DJ, Tabitha, Julia and Cameron, and his eight great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law Lorraine; and his nieces Diane, Debbie, and Denise and his nephew Roger; as well as many cousins.

MSG Bertrand P. Chouinard (Ret. Army) will be interred among his fellow soldiers at the National Cemetery in Bourne in a private family ceremony with full military honors befitting this proud old soldier and hero. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, a donation to Wounded Warrior Project, online at woundedwarriorproject.org, or your local hospice, in his memory. For online condolences and more information, please visit chapmanfuneral.com.