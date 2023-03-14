Patricia G. Rogers died peacefully at home, on Jan. 28, 2023. She was 92.

She was born in Norwood to Frank Gordon Gibson and Gertrude Southwell Gibson. Growing up in Hyde Park and Dedham, she had a cherished childhood, shared with her brothers, Jim, Bill and Butch, and their many cousins. Her grandparents, Nell and Charlie Gibson, were particular favorites of hers. Nellie Gibson was born and raised in Scotland, and imparted a strong sense of Scottish heritage. One of the highlights of Pat’s life was a trip to Scotland and England, where she got to see the home of her grandmother Nellie, and the home of her mother’s ancestors in England.

At the age of 16, she and her family moved to the Vineyard, and would welcome a fourth brother, Roger. They lived on Cedar Tree farm off County Road in Oak Bluffs, and Pat graduated from Oak Bluffs High School, excelling in English and writing. In 1949, she married John G. Rogers of Vineyard Haven, where they made their home and family with their children, Nancy and James.

John went to work for the Steamship Authority in the early ’50s, and when the crew went on strike in the ’60s, Pat entered the workforce. After waitressing and working at the Vineyard Haven Sears store, she found her niche working with numbers, which led to a career as a

bookkeeper and treasurer in various positions until her retirement in 2000.

Outside of work, Pat had numerous avocations, which included music, gardening, animal welfare, and Boston sports teams. She always had a garden of one kind or another, and a very green thumb, undoubtedly inherited from her father and her grandmother, Nellie, both of whom

were talented gardeners. In her house there are still plants she nurtured that were started by her father more than 50 years ago.

Pat had a deep love of music and of singing. She could be found singing in some sort of choral group — school choruses, church choirs, community choruses — for the better part of her life, sometimes under the direction of her daughter. She was a member of the Island Community Chorus at its founding, and served as treasurer for a number of years.

Pat shared a passion for animals with her husband, John, and there was never a time when she didn’t have a cat, or a dog, or both. She was an original board member of P.A.W.S., and remained on the board until her death. Along with John, she trapped and cared for many feral cats so they could be spayed or neutered. When she had to euthanize her beloved Siamese cat, Lily, she knew she could not be alone, so she took a trip to the shelter in Edgartown and came home with Dusty, a 12-year-old very shy kitty. Dusty quickly warmed up to her, and was soon cuddling up on the pillow with her every night.

Pat enjoyed special times with her father when he would take her on the train into Boston, where they might take in a Red Sox game, or just walk around, enjoying the city. She was a lifelong, avid fan of all the Boston teams, but her favorite, by far, was the Celtics. She could

tell you about their current record, the rising stars, the coaches, and anything about the Bill Russell/John Havlicek era.

At the core of her being was her love of family. She always supported her children in their various endeavors, even during difficult times. She loved her husband deeply, and missed him each and every day since his sudden passing nearly 20 years ago. She adored her parents, and

her brothers. The arrival of her first grandchild, Adam, brought her infinite joy, which was increased by the addition of Adam’s brother, Jeremie, and her granddaughter, Phebe. She cherished them deeply, and was overjoyed at the arrival of not one, but four, great-grandchildren.

Her family wishes to extend their profound thanks for the care and support received from the excellent staff of the VNA Hospice program. Nurses Sandy, Cheryl, and Jackie. Home health aides Lisa, Lara, and Liz. Social worker Susan, and those who do the important job of scheduling. The extra care she needed the final few months was provided with professionalism and sensitivity to her wishes, and the family’s needs. Her family will forever be grateful for all the physical care provided her, and the emotional support provided for her and her family.

She is survived by her children, Nancy, her husband Eric and their daughter Phebe; James, his wife Kathy and their sons Adam (wife Anne, children Simon and Dean); and Jeremie (wife Liz, children Grayson and Lilyanna); and by beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Funeral services were held on Thursday, Feb. 2, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Edgartown, with internment alongside her husband at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Vineyard Haven.

Donations in her memory can be made to P.A.W.S. at pawsofmarthasvineyard.com, the Cape VNA Hospice division, or the John G. and Patricia G. Rogers Memorial Scholarship at M.V. Savings Bank.