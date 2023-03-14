Patricia Manzoni

Patricia (Campos) Manzoni, 78, of Easton, passed away on March 7, 2023, after an extended illness. She was the beloved wife of the late Peter Manzoni.

Born and raised in Oak Bluffs, daughter of the late John and Alice (Hackett) Campos, sister to Jane (Campos) Carroll, and the late John Campos and Mary Ellen (Campos) Barbera, the Vineyard was always a special part of Patricia’s soul.

A graduate of Boston University, Patricia spent her career as a speech and language pathologist in the Easton Public School system. Unable to give up her passion for working with children after retirement, she then worked at Creative World Children’s Center.

Patricia is survived by her daughter, Aimee Manzoni-D’Arpino, and her husband John of Easton;, her grandchildren, Zachary Scannell and Alyx Manzoni-D’Arpino; her sister, Jane (Campos) Carroll, sister-in-law Susan (Jackson) Campos; and several nieces and nephews. She was also grandmother of the late Emmett Scannell. Patricia was an avid animal lover, and we would be remiss not to mention that she is also survived by her cherished cats of 13 years, Tucker and Ariel.

Patricia’s family would also like to extend their thanks and appreciation of the wonderful care she received from the staff at Southeast Rehabilitation & Skilled Care Center in Easton during her final months.

A private memorial service will be held this summer on Martha’s Vineyard. In lieu of flowers, donations in Patricia’s memory may be made to the Mansfield Animal Shelter, 619 East St., Mansfield, MA 02048.