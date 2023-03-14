Stop using fossil fuels

The pollution, the actions, and the inactions of the human race are killing this planet. Not only are they killing the marine life, they are killing everything, including us. At this rate the death to all living things will be slow, suffocating, poisonous, horrible, and inevitable.

Burning fossil fuels has got to stop. Inaction is not a solution.

Every time we use alternative energy, we are striving toward a solution. The alternative energy of an offshore windmill farm or any alternative energy source might not be perfect at first, but it will get better and better, but only if we try.

We have to look at the big picture! I desperately hope that we can all get onboard with the urgent need to encourage the use of alternative energy and welcome the learning curve that leads to its perfection, success, and our survival. Nothing ventured, nothing gained.

Peter Pfluger

Oak Bluffs