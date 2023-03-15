Affordable housing possible for Moshup Trail

The Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank recently acquired four lots on Moshup Trail in Aquinnah for $185,000 from Moshup Trail Limited Partnership. One of the areas, which the deed describes as lot 85, is part of an intergovernmental agreement between the Land Bank and Aquinnah, reached last September.

Through the agreement, the Land Bank is holding onto a lot on Moshup Trail, which also meets with Old South Road, that Moshup Trail Limited Partnership donated to the town. That acquisition will ultimately need to go before town voters during the annual town meeting.

According to Land Bank executive director James Lengyel, the lot will be held to allow the town to consolidate a title in that area for affordable housing.

“It’s the latest of the Land Bank’s conservation–affordable housing projects,” Lengyel said.

The rest of the acquired lots, which are not a part of the agreement, will be used for conservation purposes.