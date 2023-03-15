Carole King: A lifetime of singing success

“Home Again: Carole King Live in Central Park” comes March 17 to the M.V. Film Center. This new documentary of Carole King playing in Central Park on May 23, 1973, marks a celebration of the singer at the peak of her career. Directed by George Scott, in addition to her 1973 performance, the film describes her early role as a staff singer playing such classics as “You Make Me Feel Like a Natural Woman” and “Will You Love Me Tomorrow” to her evolution as a singer in her own right.

When King performed at Central Park, she sang songs from her album “Tapestry”; included were such hits as “You’ve Got a Friend” and “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” as well as “I Feel the Earth Move” and “Home Again.” Now 81 years old, she began to be successful in the 1960s when she and her then-husband, Gerry Goffin, produced more than a dozen songs that made it onto the charts.

In the ’70s, she played the piano in addition to singing music from “Tapestry,” which topped the charts for 15 weeks, and remained there for more than six years. “Tapestry” held the record for spending most weeks at No. 1 by a female artist, and held that spot for 20 years. Her awards include four Grammys and the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, the first woman to be so honored. In addition, she was inducted in the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice. In addition, she was honored at the Kennedy Center.

Discovering at age 4 that she had perfect pitch, she began a program of musical training with her mother. She attended James Madison High School in the 1950s. With her friend Paul Simon, she made demo records, and then attended Queens College, where she met Goffin, her first husband, and they wrote songs together, including “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow,” recorded by the Shirelles. It became the first hit by a Black women’s group.

After divorcing Goffin, she moved to Laurel Canyon, a musically famous location for singers and songwriters. King went on to produce several songs with Goffin, and her third husband, Rick Evers, was also a songwriter. She moved into scores for such movies as “The Care Bears” and “Murphy’s Romance.”

King was back with Capitol Records in 1989, where she performed with Eric Clapton and Branford Marsalis. King has played “Where You Lead” with her daughter Louise Goffin, and launched the Living Room Tour in 2004. Then in 2010 she played with James Taylor in the Troubadour Reunion Tour. She retired from her career in 2012.

She’s been married four times, but was abused by Evers. In 2022, King won Entertainer of the Year of the NAACP Image Awards, as well as the Chairman’s Award of the Palm Springs International Film Festival. From the many songs she wrote or sang, it’s clear that King is one of the foremost singers of her time.

