Court report: March 2 – 13, 2023

March 2

Charles S. Golthwait, West Tisbury; 29, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, speeding: to be dismissed if $100 court costs are paid by March 17.

March 6

Pedro Desouza, Edgartown; 59, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, in possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, state traffic highway violation: continued to pretrial hearing.

Nicole S. Cleary, Vineyard Haven; 40, defacing property, wanton destruction of property worth at least $1,200, and larceny under $1,200: continued to pretrial hearing.

March 10

Dennis Rose, Oak Bluffs; 27, assault and battery, strangulation or suffocation, disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial hearing with further conditions to stay away from and no contact with alleged victim.

John R. Ashline, Vernon-Rockville, Conn.; 42, two counts breaking and entering building during daytime for a felony, larceny from building, break into depository, three counts of larceny over $250, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license: continued to pretrial hearing.

March 13

Renee Pann, Saugus; 28, uninsured motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court costs by March 24.

Richard W. Hegarty, Richmond, Va.; 61, number plate violation to conceal identity, unregistered motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court costs by June 16.

David M. Luce, Charlotte, N.C.; 43, speeding, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court costs by June 16.

Timothy L. Morton, Middlefield, Conn.; 69, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, number plate violation: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court costs by June 16.