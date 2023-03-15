Edgartown: M.V. Museum grant, Mending for Sustainability, poetry workshop, and Woman’s Club of M.V.

Happy St. Patrick’s Day on Friday, the one day of the year when everyone is Irish. I’m lucky enough to be Irish every day, which definitely shows in the winter. I get so pale in the winter I’m almost translucent. But Mama’s Portuguese comes out as soon as the warm weather appears and I get to be outside a lot. Then I tan up like nobody’s business. Nevertheless, on Friday, we all celebrate the Irish in us.

The M.V. Museum recently received a Massachusetts Cultural Council Cultural Sector Pandemic Recovery Grant, which will support the museum as it continues to navigate the post-pandemic world. Having only been open in its new location for a year before COVID hit, the museum faced a number of challenges getting up and running, so is most grateful for this grant.

Happy birthday to Renee Viera on March 17, Zach Townes on March 19, and Dan Townes on March 20.

Saturday, March 18, at 10:30 am, the Edgartown library is offering up “Mending for Sustainability,” its monthly mending club. You are welcome to join the fun, regardless of sewing skills. Per its post, “This program is perfect for anyone looking for ways to extend the life of their favorite denim, get more seasons from their coziest sweater, and contribute to sustainability by making sure their clothes don’t end up in landfills.” They will have some mending and sewing supplies, as well as how-to books and experts to help out. Registration is not required.

The library is also offering a poetry workshop, “Build It; Build It Better” with Donald Nitchie, on Tuesday, March 21, from 4:30 to 6 pm. Attendees will write poems based on poetry chosen by Nitchie. You may register by going to bit.ly/Poetry_BuildItBetter. You will receive materials once you have registered.

Fly-tying continues on Tuesdays this month, from 7 pm to 9 pm at the M.V. Rod and Gun Club. This week’s offering, on March 21, is Rob Morrison teaching knot tying and rigging.

Belated congratulations to Addison McDonough, daughter of James and Heidi McDonough. She recently won the Edgartown School spelling bee, and will now head into the All-Island Spelling Bee. Smart kid, that Addison. Good luck in the all-Island event.

The Edgartown School PTA is holding its Pizza and Bingo night on Wednesday, March 15, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. If you are an Edgartown School family, head on over to the school for a fun evening with food and games.

And on Friday morning around 8:30 am, keep your eyes open for a sea of green running around the block from the school for our March fun run. You may even be lucky enough to spot a leprechaun or two.

The Woman’s Club of Martha’s Vineyard, founded as the Edgartown Woman’s Club, is celebrating its 125th anniversary, possibly the oldest continuing club on the Island. It will be having a program at the M.V. Museum on March 25 at 3 pm. Tickets can be purchased through the museum’s website or at the door. Artifacts, such as the very first handwritten handbook, will be on display.

The Hathaway and Hargy families would like to extend heartfelt thanks to family, friends, and neighbors for their generosity and support as they cope with the unexpected loss of Molly. Your compassion is appreciated beyond words. Thank you.

That does it for now. Looks like we may be heading into a storm as I wrap up and submit this week’s column. May it be gentle on us and our blooming flowers! Have a great week.

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Gail Gardner, ggardnermv@gmail.com.