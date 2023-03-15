Island unscathed by nor’easter 

Martha’s Vineyard has seemingly evaded any severe impacts from the recent nor’easter. Despite readying for what Eversource said were “likely power outages,”

as of Wednesday, the utility has not received any reports of outages on the Vineyard.

“For the most part, there were only isolated pockets of damage in Eastern Massachusetts that resulted in some scattered outages,” Eversource reps told The Times in an email. “Most of the impacts were seen in Western Massachusetts, where heavy, wet snow and strong wind gusts brought trees and tree limbs down onto power lines. Across the state, we have restored power to more than 47,000 customers (the vast majority of whom are in Western MA).”

On Tuesday, the Steamship Authority announced cancellations of three trips on the Vineyard Haven–Woods Hole route. Ferry trips on that route have since been restored to their normal schedule.

“While the high winds are expected to subside today, cancellations are still possible,” a travel advisory issued by the Steamship Authority stated Wednesday. “Especially on the Nantucket route, due to the recent high winds and rough seas. We are continuing to monitor the forecast, and will provide updates as they are available.”