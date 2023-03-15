M.V. Land Bank to sell existing Main Street headquarters

The Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank commission has officially submitted a request for proposals (RFPs) for the purchase of its property on 167 and 169 Main St. in Edgartown.

The minimum bid is set at $1,550,000, and only bids from governmental agencies and/or nonprofit organizations will be entertained at this time.

The announcement comes as the Land Bank finalizes its move to its new property on Meetinghouse Way in Edgartown. They are still installing a couple of extra features, such as a universal access ramp to their new office, but will be ready to move “relatively soon,” stated executive director James Lengyel.

The Land Bank purchased the 14-acre Meetinghouse Way property last spring, after they determined it “accomplished all of the goals” they had in mind, financially and logistically. These objectives included: providing staff housing, upgrading its land management workshop, and maintaining office space, all at a reasonable rate.

Lengyel said that with the “added bonus” of “beautiful open fields for conservation … in one location, with no need to construct anything new,” the Land Bank took advantage of the opportunity, and decided it would make its move.

“Most of the real estate transactions on the Island are now electronic, and so the original reason for being in Edgartown center — to be near the courthouse, where the registry of deeds is located — was no longer germane,” explained Lengyel.

The Land Bank has stated that the winning proposal will be selected during its June 5 meeting at 3 pm. Proposals must be submitted to its Main Street offices by noon on May 18, and will be opened at its May 22 meeting at 3 pm.